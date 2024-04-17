Hungary’s leader calls for change at the top in June European elections at a far right gathering

BRUSSELS (AP) — Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán is urging voters to reject mainstream political parties in European Union elections in June for their failure of leadership. He also says that Ukraine must never be allowed to join the EU or NATO. Orbán’s remarks came at a gathering of far-right politicians and supporters in Brussels. The event resumed on Wednesday, a day after police shut it down citing concerns about public order. Organizers won an overnight legal challenge against the move. A group of anti-fascists had threatened to disrupt proceedings. The National Conservative conference comes ahead of Europe-wide elections in June. Mainstream parties fear that disenchanted voters might turn to some of the people at NatCon 2024.

