Kentucky lawmaker says he wants to renew efforts targeting DEI initiatives on college campuses

A Republican lawmaker says he plans to mount another effort to limit diversity, equity and inclusion practices at Kentucky’s public universities. The move comes after GOP supermajorities failed to resolve differences on the issue during the recently ended legislative session. Kentucky lawmakers will convene again in early January. State Sen. Mike Wilson said Tuesday that he hopes to use the coming months to craft another version of DEI legislation for the 30-day session in 2025. Debates revolving around DEI efforts on college campuses have played out in statehouses across the country this year.

