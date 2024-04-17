Lockdown lifts at Grand Forks Air Force Base in North Dakota after report of a single gunshot

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (AP) — A lockdown prompted by a report of a gunshot at the Grand Forks Air Force Base in North Dakota has lifted. Security officers completed a door-to-door sweep of the base Wednesday afternoon, the base said in a social media post. Earlier that afternoon, base security received the report of a single gunshot near the medical clinic and base exchange. Security officers did not locate a source of the sound during their sweep, the base said. The lockdown was ordered “out of an abundance of caution,” the base said. Normal operations resumed after the lockdown lifted. No injuries were reported.

