Milan’s famous La Scala names new director of the opera house after months of controversy

ROME (AP) — Milan’s La Scala, one of the world’s most prestigious and historic opera houses, has named Fortunato Ortombina as its new director. He will be stepping into his new position in September at the famed Teatro alla Scala. Milan’s city mayor Giuseppe Sala made the announcement on Tuesday after the opera house’s board of directors finalized Ortombina’s appointment. La Scala’s new leader, currently the general director at Venice’s opera house La Fenice, takes over from Dominque Meyer, who has been at the helm of Milan’s opera since 2020. Ortombina’s appointment comes as Italy’s far-right government of Giorgia Meloni is trying to promote Italian nationals for leadership positions, favoring them over foreigners for major cultural posts.

