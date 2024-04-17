Protests, heightened terror threat mean tight security at Eurovision Song Contest in Sweden

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Police in Sweden say that security will be tight during next month’s Eurovision Song Contest in the southern city of Malmo. They cite demonstrations that could lead to unrests and a heightened threat of terrorism in the Scandinavian country. Pro-Palestinian activists who want Israel out of the Eurovision Song Contest have announced large rallies in downtown Malmo, several kilometers (miles) from the Malmo Arena contest venue. Police also said Wednesday that an application to stage a demonstration in Malmo to burn a copy of the Quran before the song contest had been handed in. The live televised final is scheduled for May 11, with semi-finals on May 7 and May 9.

