Senator’s son pleads not guilty to charges from crash that killed North Dakota sheriff’s deputy

WASHBURN, N.D. (AP) — The adult son of U.S. Sen. Kevin Cramer has pleaded not guilty to homicide and other charges in connection with a Dec. 6 crash that killed a North Dakota sheriff’s deputy. Forty-three-year-old Ian Cramer waived his preliminary hearing Wednesday and entered his not guilty plea to felony charges of homicide while fleeing a peace officer, preventing arrest, reckless endangerment and fleeing an officer, as well as misdemeanor drug charges and other low-level offenses. A jury trial is scheduled for July. Cramer was initially charged with manslaughter in connection with Deputy Paul Martin’s death, which was subsequently upgraded.

