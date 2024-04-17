Sweden’s parliament passes a law to make it easier for young people to legally change their gender

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — The Swedish parliament has passed a law lowering the age required for people to legally change their gender from 18 to 16. Those under 18 still need approval from a guardian, a doctor and the National Board of Health and Welfare. No longer required is a gender dysphoria diagnosis, defined by medical professionals as psychological distress experienced by those whose gender expression does not match their gender identity. Sweden joins a number of countries with similar laws including Denmark, Norway, Finland and Spain.

