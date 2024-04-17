Wisconsin Supreme Court justices question how much power Legislature should have

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin Supreme Court justices are questioning how much power legislative committees should wield in a case brought by Democratic Gov. Tony Evers against the Republican-controlled Legislature in a fight that could have a broad impact on how state government functions. The court heard arguments in the case Wednesday. A ruling in favor of Evers would upend decades-old practices in the Legislature and make it easier to approve projects in a land stewardship program. But justices echoed concerns raised by Republicans that the case could have far broader impacts affecting the separation of powers between the executive and legislative branches. The court will issue its ruling in the coming weeks.

