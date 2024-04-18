A strong earthquake in Japan leaves 9 people with minor injuries. But there was no tsunami danger
By MARI YAMAGUCHI
Associated Press
TOKYO (AP) — Japanese authorities say that a strong earthquake that struck the country’s southwest Japan has left nine people with minor injuries. The temblor also caused damage such as burst of water pipes and small landslides. But there was no danger of a tsunami. The magnitude 6.6 quake struck late Wednesday just off the western coast of the southwestern main island of Shikoku. The quake occurred about 50 kilometers or 30 miles below the sea’s surface. Authorities said Thursday that six in Ehime prefecture, one in neighboring Kochi and two others in Oita on Kyushu island suffered minor injuries.