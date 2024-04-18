China-born Zhou Guanyu will be a star regardless of who wins the F1 race in Shanghai
By STEPHEN WADE
AP Sports Writer
SHANGHAI (AP) — Formula 1 returns to China this weekend after a five-year absence. And no matter who wins on Sunday, the star locally will be China-born driver Zhou Guanyu. Despite his so-so results, Zhou is on the verge of stardom in China. He’s the subject of a new film as the first Chinese driver to compete in F1. He’s a favorite of sponsors who want a Chinese connection. Zhou has never won a F1 race or even reached the podium. He’s driven in 48 races since his 2022 debut. Ahead of the first grand prix weekend in Shanghai since 2019, Zhou describes it as more than a race for him, saying “With a Chinese driver on the grid, we will write history.”