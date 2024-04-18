Copenhagen’s mayor hopes to learn from Notre Dame reconstruction after historic building fire

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Copenhagen’s mayor says she’s been in touch with her Paris counterpart to learn from the reconstruction of the Notre Dame cathedral in the French capital, after a fire devastated the Danish city’s 400-year-old stock exchange building. Firefighters are still at the scene Thursday, two days after a blaze destroyed half of Copenhagen’s Old Stock Exchange, which dates from 1615. The Danish Chamber of Commerce has said they want the building to be reconstructed. However, no decision has yet been made about who will finance it. Sophie Hæstorp Andersen, the Danish capital’s mayor, said she heard suggestions on how to move quickly to restore the building and how Paris handled donations.

