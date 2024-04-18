EU proposes youth mobility agreement with UK to help youngsters travel, work and live in both areas

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Commission is proposing to open negotiations with the United Kingdom to allow young people to move freely, work and study in both regions after Brexit — the U.K.’s departure from the EU four years ago. According to the EU, the withdrawal of the United Kingdom from the EU following a referendum in 2016 has damaged mobility between the two areas. When the UK was still a member of the economic and political bloc, UK nationals had the right to move and reside freely within the EU, with reciprocity for EU. Under the agreement proposed by the EU’s executive arm, EU and UK citizens between 18 and 30 years old would be eligible to stay up to four years in the destination country.

