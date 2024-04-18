Gunmen ambush vehicle carrying customs officials in northwest Pakistan, killing 4 officers
PESHAWAR, Pakistan (AP) — Pakistan’s police say four customs officers have been killed by unidentified gunmen during an ambush of their vehicle in the troubled northwest of the country. No one immediately claimed responsibility for the attack. It happened Thursday evening in the Dera Ismail Khan district in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. Local police official Nasir Khan said that the motive behind the attack wasn’t immediately clear and officers are still investigating. Pakistan has witnessed a surge in violence that has been mostly blamed on the Pakistani Taliban.