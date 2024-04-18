Hoaxer who waged 6-week terror campaign in Britain in 2013 faces near 10-year prison term

LONDON (AP) — A British man who targeted schools and businesses with threatening letters in a six-week terror campaign in 2013 has been sentenced to more than four years in prison and an additional five years over a sexual assault in 1988. Woolwich Crown Court in east London heard that Gary Preston sent 42 envelopes containing white powder, which was later found to be talcum powder, and threatening messages that caused concern at the targeted venues. Among the venues targeted were the Westfield shopping centers in east and west London, schools and colleges in Essex, east of the capital, and the Premier Inn hotel at London’s Stansted Airport. Judge Andrew Lees said Thursday that the sentences would be served consecutively

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.