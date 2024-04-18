Russia reports downing 5 Ukrainian military balloons in Kyiv’s latest apparent war innovation

Russia’s defense ministry says air defenses have downed what authorities describe as five Ukrainian balloons. The sides have kept up long-range strikes that have featured heavily in what has largely become a war of attrition. Neither Russian nor Ukrainian officials have provided details about the secretive balloons, which Moscow authorities and media have reported on the battlefield in recent weeks. Ukraine’s military has been driving innovation since the war began in February 2022, notably adapting drones for wide use against the bigger Kremlin forces. According to Russian news reports, the Ukrainian balloons are equipped with a GPS module and carry explosives.

