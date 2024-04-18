Tesla shares tumble below $150 per share, giving up all gains made over the past year

Tesla’s stock tumbled below $150 per share, giving up all of the gains made over the past year as the electric vehicle maker reels from falling sales and steep discounts intended to lure more buyers. Shares in the Elon Musk-owned company slid 3.8% in intraday trading Thursday, in what what now stands as the third worst week for the stock in 2024, a year that has been dismal for Tesla investors. The Austin, Texas company’s shares are down 12.4% this week and more than 39% this year. Tesla said Monday that it was cutting 10% of its staff globally, about 14,000 jobs.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.