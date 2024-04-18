The Latest | Iran says air defense batteries fire after explosions reported near major airbase

Iran’s state news agency says the country’s air defense batteries have fired after reports of explosions near a major airbase at the city of Isfahan. It remains unclear if the country is under attack, but tensions remain high after Iran’s unprecedented missile-and-drone attack on Israel. Israel has vowed to respond to Iran’s unprecedented weekend attack, leaving the region bracing for further escalation after months of fighting in Gaza. The Israeli military did not immediately respond to a request for comment about Friday’s action in Iran. On Thursday, the U.S. vetoed a widely backed U.N. resolution that would have paved the way for full United Nations membership for a state of Palestine. The U.S. and Britain also announced new sanctions on Iran.

By The Associated Press

