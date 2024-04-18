Vice President Harris returning to Wisconsin for third visit this year

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Vice President Kamala Harris plans to return to Wisconsin next week for her third visit to the battleground state this year. President Joe Biden’s campaign announced Thursday that Harris plans to campaign in La Crosse on Monday at an event focused on abortion rights. Harris was in Madison last month and in Waukesha in January for the first of her trips focused on abortion. Wisconsin is one of a handful of battleground states across the country. The latest Marquette University Law School poll, released Wednesday, showed the race between Biden and former President Donald Trump to be about even.

