3 dead amid heavy flooding caused by record rain in the UAE

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Officials say three people have died in the United Arab Emirates as a result of heavy flooding caused by record-setting rains this week. A statement by the Philippine’s Department of Migrant Workers said two women suffocated inside their vehicle during the flooding, while a man died when his vehicle fell into a sinkhole. The exact number of deaths caused by the storm is not yet known as UAE officials have not released any information. The UAE typically sees little rainfall in its arid desert climate. However, a massive storm forecasters had been warning about for days blew through the country’s seven sheikhdoms. Dubai International Airport, the world’s busiest for international travel, has seen disruptions. But it is hoping to be back on a normal schedule soon.

