A man gets 19 years for a downtown St. Louis crash that cost a teen volleyball player her legs

ST. LOUIS (AP) — A St. Louis man has been sentenced to 19 years in prison for causing a downtown accident that resulted in the amputation of the legs of a teenage volleyball player from Tennessee. Daniel Riley was convicted last month of second-degree assault, armed criminal action, fourth-degree assault and driving without a valid license. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that Judge Michael Noble on Thursday followed the jury’s recommendation in sentencing Riley. The February 2023 accident set off a chain of events that led to the resignation of Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner. Riley was a robbery suspect out on bond when he sped through an intersection and caused a wreck that pinned 17-year-old Janae Edmondson between two vehicles.

