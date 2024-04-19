Apple pulls WhatsApp and Threads from App Store on Beijing’s orders

HONG KONG (AP) — Apple says it has removed Meta’s WhatsApp messaging app and its Threads social media app from the App Store in China on Beijing’s orders. Apple said that the apps were removed from the store on Friday, after Chinese authorities cited national security concerns. The nature of those concerns was unclear. China’s move to order the removal of WhatsApp and Threads comes after the U.S. has threatened to ban TikTok over national security concerns. But while TikTok, owned by Chinese technology firm ByteDance, is used by millions in the U.S., apps like WhatsApp and Threads are not commonly used in China.

