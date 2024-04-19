Bill that could ban TikTok has been attached to the House foreign aid package. What next?

The House has renewed its push on legislation that would ban TikTok if its Beijing-based parent company doesn’t divest from the popular social media platform. The TikTok legislation, which was included in a package of bills that would send aid to Ukraine and Israel, could become law as soon as next week if Congress moves quickly. The original bill passed the House last month had a six-month deadline for TikTok to be sold. However, the revised legislation would give nine months and a possible three-month extension if a sale was in progress.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.