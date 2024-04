WASHINGTON (AP) — In a story published April 12, 2024, about Chinese sales to Russia of technology that has been used in its war against Ukraine, The Associated Press, citing information from two senior administration officials, misidentified the name of one of the companies involved in the sales as Chinese firm iRay Technology. A third senior official said the company at issue is Yantai-based IRay Technology Co. Ltd.

