European Union official von der Leyen visits Finland-Russia border to assess security situation

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — The head of the European Union’s executive branch says that Finland’s decision to close its border crossings with Russia over a surge in migrants was a security matter for the whole 27-member bloc to consider. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen made the remarks during a trip to the frontier on Friday. She visited a part of the border located in the Arctic. Finland decided to extend the closure of its border crossing points with Russia on April 4 “until further notice” because of what the government says is a high risk of organized migration being orchestrated by Moscow. Finland’s government has closed eight of its nine checkpoints with Russia.

