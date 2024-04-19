Firefighters tackle scaffolding dangling outside ruins of fire-ravaged Danish landmark

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Firefighters in Copenhagen stabilizing the burned-out husk of Copenhagen’s historic Old Stock Exchange tried to use giant shears on a crane Friday to cut away dangling scaffolding, but suffered a setback when the implement fell into the debris. A large blaze broke out at the 400-year-old landmark on Tuesday, toppling its roof and iconic dragon-tail spire and collapsing much of its structure. On Thursday, a large section of the outer wall of the building collapsed inwards. Tuesday’s blaze was believed to have started on the roof while the building was being renovated. The cause remains unclear. The plan to remove the scaffolding was an attempt to salvage the unharmed parts of the Copenhagen landmark.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.