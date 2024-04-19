Japanese doctors demand damages from Google over “groundless” reviews

TOKYO (AP) — A group of Japanese doctors has filed a civil lawsuit against U.S. search giant Google, demanding damages for what they say are results showing unpoliced derogatory and often false comments. The lawsuit, filed Thursday in Tokyo District Court, demands 1.4 million yen, or about $9,400, in damages for 63 medical professionals. Google said Friday that it is devoting human and technological resources to reducing fraudulent reviews. The lawsuit claims groundless reviews are on Google Maps, which is popular in Japan. It says Google has done very little to fix the problem despite complaints.

