Kit Harington leans into playing a bad guy in ‘Blood for Dust’

NEW YORK (AP) — Kit Harington says he jumped at the chance to sport what he calls a “proper porn ‘stache” to play a drug-running killer in “Blood for Dust.” The “Game of Thrones” actor stars in the new film with Scoot McNairy and Josh Lucas and it hits theaters and digital this week. Harington will also play a role in the third season of HBO’s finance drama “Industry,” expected to air later this year. He tells The Associated Press he came into it as a “a bit of a fanboy,” a bit of a role reversal for him.

