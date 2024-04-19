Police in Paris detain a man at Iran’s Consulate after reports he was armed but find no weapons

PARIS (AP) — Police say they found no weapons on a man detained at the Iranian Consulate in Paris after responding to a report of a suspicious man possibly carrying a grenade and an explosives vest. Television footage and social media showed police surrounding the building on Friday. A Paris police official says officers were verifying the man’s identity but that no such weapons were found on him or in his vehicle. Some of the police, special agents and firefighters that responded to the incident at the consulate were later seen leaving the scene after the arrest. A police cordon remained in place, but traffic was resuming in the area.

By ANGELA CHARLTON and MASHA MACPHERSON Associated Press

