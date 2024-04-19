Police in Paris detain a man at Iran’s consulate after reports he was armed, but find no weapons

PARIS (AP) — Police said Friday they found no weapons on a man detained at the Iranian consulate in Paris after responding to a report of a suspicious man possibly carrying a grenade and explosives vest. A Paris police official told The Associated Press that officers were verifying the man’s identity, but said no such weapons were found on him or in his vehicle. The official was speaking on condition of anonymity because he was not allowed to be publicly named under police policy. Some of the police, special agents and firefighters that responded to the incident at the consulate were later seen leaving the scene after the arrest. A police cordon remained in place, but traffic was resuming in the area

By ANGELA CHARLTON and MASHA MACPHERSON Associated Press

