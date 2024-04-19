Police in Paris detain a man wearing fake explosives vest at Iran’s Consulate

PARIS (AP) — Paris authorities say a man wearing a fake explosive vest and making threats has been detained outside the Iranian Consulate in Paris. Police locked down the area for hours while the man holed up in the consulate. His motive was unclear. The incident came at a time of heightened tensions in the Middle East. Paris is also on high security alert as it gears up to host the Summer Olympics in three months. Iranian authorities haven’t commented on the incident. Prosecutors say the suspect had been convicted for setting fire to the Iranian Embassy gates last year in a protest against the Iranian government.

By ANGELA CHARLTON and MASHA MACPHERSON Associated Press

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.