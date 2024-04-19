Start of Sen. Bob Menendez’s bribery trial is delayed a week to mid-May

NEW YORK (AP) — A federal judge has agreed to delay the start of New Jersey Sen. Bob Menendez’s bribery trial by a week after lawyers said extra days would aid trial preparation. Judge Sidney H. Stein moved the start of jury selection from May 6 to May 13 during a pretrial hearing Friday in New York. Menendez and two New Jersey businessmen have pleaded not guilty to charges that cash, gold bars and a luxury car were given to the Democratic senator and his wife in return for him carrying out political favors. Menendez’s wife also has pleaded not guilty but will not face trial before July as she confronts medical issues.

