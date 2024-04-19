US sanctions fundraisers for extremist West Bank settlers who commit violence against Palestinians

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration is imposing sanctions on two entities accused of fundraising for extremist Israeli-occupied West Bank settlers who have harassed and attacked Palestinians. Also sanctioned was the founder of an organization whose members regularly assault Palestinians. The announcement from the U.S. Treasury Department comes as the West Bank has seen some of its worst violence perpetrated by extremist settlers against Palestinians since the war in nearby Gaza began.

By FATIMA HUSSEIN and JULIA FRANKEL Associated Press

