Ecuadorians overwhelmingly approve referendum measures on toughening fight against gangs

QUITO, Ecuador (AP) — Ecuador’s fledgling president has won a resounding victory in a referendum that he touted as a way to crack down on criminal gangs behind a spiraling wave of violence. An official quick count Sunday shows Ecuadorians overwhelmingly voted “yes” to all nine questions focused on tightening security measures, rejecting only two controversial economic proposals. The quick count was announced by the Electoral National Council, Diana Atamaint. Among the measures approved are President Daniel Noboa’s call to deploy the army against the gangs, loosen obstacles for extraditing accused criminals and lengthen prison sentences for drug traffickers. Ecuador has traditionally been one of South America’s most peaceful countries. But it has been rocked in recent years by a wave of violence.

