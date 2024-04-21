Kevin Bacon dances back to “Footloose” high school

PAYSON, Utah (AP) — Actor Kevin Bacon has returned to the Utah high school where his cult classic movie “Footloose” was filmed more than 40 years ago. Bacon danced his way to a stage on a Payson High School athletic field Saturday to greet students before their “Footloose-themed” prom. About 21,000 people live in Payson, about 60 miles south of Salt Lake City. The town for years has tried to persuade Bacon to return. Students finally convinced him after agreeing to help put together 5,000 care packages for the actor’s charity, SixDegrees.

