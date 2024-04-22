2 brothers condemned to die for the ‘Wichita massacre’ want a new sentencing hearing

Attorneys for two brothers who were sentenced to die in a quadruple killing known as the “Wichita massacre” will argue for a formal resentencing hearing in the latest in a long series of appeals. How the sentencing was handled has long been a point of contention because brothers Jonathan and Reginald Carr had a joint hearing when jurors considered their punishments. Prosecutors plan to oppose the latest effort Monday. Kansas has nine men on death row, but the state has not executed anyone since the murderous duo James Latham and George York were hanged on the same day in June 1965.

