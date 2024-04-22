2 Malaysian military helicopters collide and crash during training, killing all 10 people on board

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — Malaysia’s navy says two military helicopters collided and crashed during a training session, killing all 10 people on board. The navy said in a brief statement that the helicopters were training Tuesday at a naval base in northern Perak state for the navy’s 90th anniversary celebration next month when the accident occurred. “All victims were confirmed dead on site,” it said, adding that the remains have been sent to the hospital to be identified.

