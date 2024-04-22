4 Germans caught marking Hitler’s birthday outside Nazi dictator’s birthplace in Austria

BERLIN (AP) — Police say four Germans were caught laying white roses in memory of Adolf Hitler at the house where the Nazi dictator was born in western Austria on the anniversary of his birth, and one gave a Hitler salute as they posed for photos. Hitler was born on April 20, 1889, in Braunau am Inn. Work started last year on turning the building into a police station — a project meant to make it unattractive as a pilgrimage site for people who glorify Hitler. Police said they were reporting all four Germans to prosecutors on suspicion of violating the Austrian law that bans the symbols of Nazism.

