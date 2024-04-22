Columbia cancels classes and police arrest Yale protesters as tensions over Middle East war grow

Columbia University has canceled in-person classes and police have arrested dozens of students at Yale University as tensions on college campuses across the country continues to grow over the war in the Middle East. The moves at the two Ivy League schools came hours hours before the Jewish holiday of Passover was set to begin Monday evening. A New Haven police spokesman said that around 45 protesters were arrested at Yale in Connecticut on Monday morning and charged them with misdemeanor trespassing. All were being released on promises to appear in court.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.