Driver arrested for drug driving after plowing through classroom wall in Liverpool

LONDON (AP) — A driver who plowed through the wall of a Liverpool classroom shortly before the start of school has been arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs. Merseyside police say a 39-year-old woman crashed into the Beacon Church of England Primary School on Monday. A passenger in the car had a minor injury but no one else was hurt. The Mercedes could be seen through a gaping hole in the white brick wall. The car came to rest in the middle of a classroom near a chalkboard. Police say there were no children in the area at the time.

