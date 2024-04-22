North Korea fires suspected short-range missiles into the sea in its latest weapons test, Seoul says

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea has test-fired suspected short-range ballistic missiles into the sea as speculation swirled that it could soon launch a banned satellite into orbit. South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff says the weapons launched from the North’s capital region flew about 185 miles before crashing in the waters between the Korean Peninsula and Japan. The ranges suggest the weapons could likely target sites in South Korea. The Joint Chiefs of Staff strongly condemned the launches, saying they were a “clear provocation” that threatens peace on the Korean Peninsula. It said it will maintain readiness to “overwhelmingly” respond to North Korean provocations in step with its military alliance with the United States.

By HYUNG-JIN KIM and KIM TONG-HYUNG Associated Press

