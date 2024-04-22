South Africa’s ANC loses another court case against rival party led by former president Zuma

CAPE TOWN, South Africa (AP) — South Africa’s ruling African National Congress has lost a second court case against a new rival party led by former President Jacob Zuma. A judge in the KwaZulu-Natal High Court in the eastern city of Durban dismissed the ANC’s case alleging copyright infringement against the MK Party for using a name and a logo the ANC claims ownership of. The MK Party was formed late last year and was given added importance ahead of a national election in May when former ANC leader Zuma joined. The ANC has governed South Africa for 30 years but is expected to face its biggest challenge in this year’s vote.

