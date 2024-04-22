The Latest | Failed rocket strike launched on US-led coalition forces base in Syria

A U.S. defense official said that a failed rocket strike was launched Sunday night at a base housing U.S.-led coalition forces at Rumalyn, Syria, marking the first time since Feb. 4 that Iranian-backed militias have attacked a U.S. facility in Iraq or Syria. No personnel were injured in the attack. On Monday, Israel’s defense minister visited members of an infantry battalion that could soon be blocked from receiving American aid because of human rights violations. The Israel-Hamas war, now in its seventh month, has sparked regional unrest pitting Israel and the U.S. against Iran and allied militant groups across the Middle East. Israel and Iran traded fire directly this month, raising fears of all-out war.

