The Latest | Hezbollah fires dozens of rockets into northern Israel, drawing retaliatory strikes

Hezbollah fired dozens of rockets into northern Israel on Monday, drawing retaliatory strikes. The Israeli military said 35 projectiles were launched at one of its bases, striking the sources of the rocket fire, without causing any casualties. Hezbollah said its attack was in response to recent Israeli strikes on towns and villages in southern Lebanon. Also Monday, Israel’s chief of military intelligence resigned over the failure to prevent the Oct. 7 attack, the first senior official to do so. The conflict, now in its seventh month, has sparked regional unrest pitting Israel and the U.S. against Iran and allied militant groups across the Middle East. Israel and Iran traded fire directly this month, raising fears of all-out war.

