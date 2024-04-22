The pandemic exposed staff shortages at nursing homes. A new White House push aims for a remedy

WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House is aiming to correct the short staffing at nursing homes that was exposed by the COVID-19 pandemic. The federal government for the first time is requiring minimum staffing levels at federally funded nursing homes. Vice President Kamala Harris announced the new rule on Monday in Wisconsin, where she met with nursing home care workers. It was her third visit to the battleground state this year as she and Democratic President Joe Biden campaign for reelection in November. The American Health Care Association says the rule creates “an impossible task for providers” during an industry-wide staffing shortage.

By ADRIANA GOMEZ LICON and DARLENE SUPERVILLE Associated Press

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.