Trump’s $175 million bond in New York civil fraud judgment case is settled with cash promise

NEW YORK (AP) — New York state lawyers and an attorney for former President Donald Trump have settled their differences over a $175 million bond that Trump posted to block the collection of a large civil fraud judgment while he pursues appeals. The agreement reached Monday cut short a potential day-long court hearing in Manhattan that was to feature witnesses. As part of a deal struck during a 20-minute recess, lawyers for Trump and Knight Specialty Insurance Company agreed to keep the money in a cash account that will gain interest but faces no downside risk. That satisfied lawyers for state Attorney General Letitia James.

