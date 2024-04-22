UK prime minister urges upper chamber to cave in on efforts to block Rwanda deportation law

LONDON (AP) — British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has pledged that deportation flights to Rwanda would begin this summer as he called on the unelected House of Lords to stop blocking his key policy for ending the tide of small boats carrying migrants across the English Channel. Legislation clearing the way for the flights to take off has been stalled by a legislative standoff between the Lords and the elected House of Commons for more than two months. That has thwarted Sunak’s earlier plans to get deportation flights in the air before next week’s local elections. Human rights activists say the plan is illegal and inhumane and migrant advocates have vowed to continue the fight against it.

