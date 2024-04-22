UN labor agency report warns of rising threat of excess heat, climate change on world’s workers

GENEVA (AP) — The U.N. labor organization is warning that over 70% of the world’s workforce is likely to be exposed to excessive heat during their careers, citing increased concern about exposure to sunlight. It also warned of air pollution, pesticides and other hazards that could lead to health problems including cancer. The International Labor Organization says one of its fundamental goals is to help ensure workplace health and safety, and suggests in a new report ways that governments can improve their legislation and help cope with the rising effects of climate change on workers. The ILO estimates that over 2.4 billion workers — more than 70% of the global workforce — are likely to face excessive heat at some point as part of their jobs.

