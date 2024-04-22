Vice President Harris to reveal final rules mandating minimum standards for nursing home staffing

The federal government will for the first time require nursing homes to have minimum staffing levels after the COVID-19 pandemic exposed grim realities in poorly staffed facilities for older Americans. Vice President Kamala Harris is set to announce the final rules Monday on a trip to La Crosse, Wisconsin. The event will mark Harris’ third visit to the battleground state this year and is part of President Joe Biden’s push to earn the support of union workers who have traditionally backed Democrats. The new rule will implement a minimum number of hours that staff spend with residents.

