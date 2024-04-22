Wake up, sleeping beauties. It’s almost Met Gala time

NEW YORK (AP) — True love’s kiss or an invite to the Met Gala? Those in the rarified ranks of international celebrity and Anna Wintour’s good graces need not choose. Stars of film, fashion, music, sports, politics and social media will ascend the steps of the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 6. As fashion’s biggest night approaches, it’s time for The Associated Press to issue the 2024 version of our annual guide. This year’s hosts? Zendaya, Bad Bunny, Jennifer Lopez, Chris Hemsworth and Wintour herself. This year’s accompanying exhibit? “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion.” The year’s dress code? “The Garden of Time.” Interpret that how you will.

