West Virginia confirms first measles case since 2009

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A West Virginia hospital has confirmed the first known case of measles in the state since 2009. The Monongalia County Health Department says WVU Medicine alerted officials Sunday that an adult patient tested positive for the viral infection. The patient had developed symptoms and sought medical treatment through the WVU Medicine system. Nationwide, measles cases so far this year are nearly double the total for all of last year. Health officials have confirmed measles cases in at least 17 other states.

